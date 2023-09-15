If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Chambers County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Barbers Hill High School at Crosby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Crosby, TX

Crosby, TX Conference: 5A - District 21

5A - District 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

East Chambers High School at Liberty High School