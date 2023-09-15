If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Bell County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Belton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Belton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    San Angelo Central High School at Belton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Belton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Temple High School at Martin High School - Arlington

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Belton High School at Shoemaker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Killeen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Palmer High School at Rogers High School

    • Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Rogers, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chaparral High School at Rudder High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bremond High School at Holland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Holland, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Salado High School at Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Little River, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

