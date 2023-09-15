Root for your favorite local high school football team in Armstrong County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Armstrong County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Claude Senior High School at Groom High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Groom, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

