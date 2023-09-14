In Wheeler County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

    • Wheeler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Sanford Fritch High School at Shamrock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Shamrock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Windthorst High School at Wheeler High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Wheeler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

