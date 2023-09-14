Texas High School Football Live Streams in Starr County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Starr County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Starr County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
La Joya-Juarez/Lincoln High School at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lopez High School at Grulla High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
