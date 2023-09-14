Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Smith County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Kings Academy Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Longview, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Texas High School at Tyler Legacy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Tyler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Thomas K Gorman Catholic High School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    The Brook Hill School at White Oak High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: White Oak, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nacogdoches High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Magnolia, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

