Texas High School Football Live Streams in Parker County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
In Parker County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Springtown High School at Creekview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Aledo High School at Azle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Azle, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brock High School at Gunter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
