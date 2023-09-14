Texas High School Football Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Montgomery County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
New Caney High School at The Woodlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Memorial High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Porter, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conroe High School at Willis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Willis, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Splendora High School at Hamshire Fannett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
