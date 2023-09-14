Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Montgomery County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

    • Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    New Caney High School at The Woodlands High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Shenandoah, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Memorial High School at Porter High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Porter, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Conroe High School at Willis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Willis, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 13
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Splendora High School at Hamshire Fannett High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

