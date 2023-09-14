Texas High School Football Live Streams in Harris County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
In Harris County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brookshire Royal High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
James E Taylor High School at Seven Lakes High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Pasadena at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 15
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Woods High School at Cypress Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Springs High School at Cypress Park
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barbers Hill High School at Crosby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Crosby, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Marque High School at St Pius X High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosehill Christian School at Bay Area Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Oak High School at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Park High School at Clear Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Webster, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O'Connell College Preparatory at Lutheran North Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hargrave High School at Navasota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concordia High School at Lutheran South Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingwood Park High School at Ross Sterling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Baytown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cinco Ranch High School at Tompkins High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosehill Christian School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lexington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
st. John XXIII College Prep at Van Vleck High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Van Vleck, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Morton Ranch High School at Katy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayde Creek High School at Paetow High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
