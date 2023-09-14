If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Gregg County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

    • Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Kings Academy Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Longview, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    The Brook Hill School at White Oak High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: White Oak, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kilgore High School at Hallsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Hallsville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

