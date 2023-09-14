If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Dallas County, Texas this week, we've got you covered below.

    • Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Springtown High School at Creekview High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Carrollton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pearce High School at Berkner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Richardson, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lincoln High School at Carter High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    R L Turner High School at Timberview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Emmett J Conrad High School at W W Samuell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hillcrest High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arlington High School at John Horn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Mesquite, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bryan Adams High School at Sunset High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lancaster High School at McKinney North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Hirschi High School at Ranchview High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Carrollton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Duncanville High School at Lake Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Bend Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Addison, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waxahachie High School at Cedar Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Cedar Hill, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    W T White High School at Molina High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Highlands High School at Jesuit College Prep School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Skyline High School at DeSoto High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: DeSoto, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Life School Oak Cliff High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Mark's School Of Texas at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Thomas K Gorman Catholic High School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Prairie High School at Lake Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Corinth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Justin F Kimball School at Sam Houston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seagoville High School at H Grady Spruce High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at W H Adamson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill at L G Pinkston High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Parish Episcopal School at South Oak Cliff High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Inspired Vision Academy at James Madison High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Lynch High School at Dallas Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

