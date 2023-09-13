Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (80-65) will take on Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (80-64) at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is set for 7:07 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (9-5, 3.57 ERA) vs Jordan Montgomery - TEX (8-11, 3.62 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 8 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -125 +105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Wanting to wager on the Rangers and Blue Jays game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (+105), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rangers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 100 times and won 55, or 55%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a 46-41 record (winning 52.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Toronto has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rangers have won in 19, or 46.3%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 8-16 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over nine times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 3rd Win AL West +850 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.