Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Texas Rangers-Toronto Blue Jays matchup at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, starting at 7:07 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Max Scherzer (12-6) for his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

In 26 starts this season, Scherzer has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 29th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Sep. 6 3.0 6 7 7 4 2 vs. Twins Sep. 1 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 at Twins Aug. 26 7.0 4 2 2 10 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 3.2 3 3 3 4 4 vs. Angels Aug. 14 7.0 1 0 0 11 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 64 RBI (141 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .262/.335/.412 on the season.

Springer takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 11 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Sep. 9 3-for-4 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Royals Sep. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

