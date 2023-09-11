Robbie Grossman vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Robbie Grossman (.321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 45 walks while batting .232.
- In 56.6% of his 99 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this year, he has homered (8.1%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 26.3% of his games this year, Grossman has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (39.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|44
|.233
|AVG
|.231
|.319
|OBP
|.330
|.380
|SLG
|.391
|16
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|17
|47/23
|K/BB
|41/22
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.71 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (14-7) to the mound for his 30th start of the season. He is 14-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 173 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.69), 18th in WHIP (1.165), and 32nd in K/9 (8.2).
