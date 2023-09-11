On Monday, Robbie Grossman (.321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 45 walks while batting .232.

In 56.6% of his 99 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

In eight games this year, he has homered (8.1%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 26.3% of his games this year, Grossman has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (39.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 44 .233 AVG .231 .319 OBP .330 .380 SLG .391 16 XBH 16 4 HR 4 26 RBI 17 47/23 K/BB 41/22 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings