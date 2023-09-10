Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (77-64) will host Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (44-98) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, September 10, with a start time of 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+195). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.66 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (3-8, 5.46 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 94 times this season and won 55, or 58.5%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 8-3 (winning 72.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 138 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (31.2%) in those games.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 6-33 when favored by +195 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 6-4.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Josh Smith 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 8th 3rd Win AL West +1200 - 3rd

