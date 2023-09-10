Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (77-64) and Oakland Athletics (44-98) going head-to-head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:35 PM ET on September 10.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (8-7) for the Rangers and Luis Medina (3-8) for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 94 times and won 55, or 58.5%, of those games.

Texas is 8-3 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 768 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule