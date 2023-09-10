Leody Taveras vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .268 with 29 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 78 games this year (of 124 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 39 games this season (31.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (34.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|.279
|AVG
|.258
|.316
|OBP
|.302
|.452
|SLG
|.399
|22
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|28
|55/11
|K/BB
|50/16
|8
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.59 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.46 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
