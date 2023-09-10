Saquon Barkley is +700 to score the first TD in the Week 1 matchup that pits the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 10 at 8:20 PM ET. Who are the other top candidates to hit paydirt first? In the article below, we outline all of the odds and info you need to know before placing a bet.

Cowboys vs. Giants First TD Odds

Cowboys Players First TD Odds Tony Pollard +550 CeeDee Lamb +850 Brandin Cooks +1500 Giants Players First TD Odds Saquon Barkley +700 Darren Waller +1100 Daniel Jones +1100

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Cowboys to Score First TD Giants to Score First TD -150 +110

The Cowboys played 17 games last season, registering the first TD in 11 of them.

Of those 11 games in which Dallas scored the first touchdown last season, four TDs came through the air, and seven score came on the ground.

In terms of total touchdowns, the Cowboys scored 3.2 touchdowns per game last season, which was fourth-most in the league.

The Giants failed to score the first touchdown of the game last season (out of two games).

In terms of TDs per game, the Giants averaged 2.4 touchdowns per contest last year (16th in NFL).

Cowboys vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

