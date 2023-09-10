Cowboys vs. Giants First Touchdown Scorer Odds & Props – Week 1
Saquon Barkley is +700 to score the first TD in the Week 1 matchup that pits the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 10 at 8:20 PM ET. Who are the other top candidates to hit paydirt first? In the article below, we outline all of the odds and info you need to know before placing a bet.
Cowboys vs. Giants First TD Odds
|Cowboys Players
|First TD Odds
|Tony Pollard
|+550
|CeeDee Lamb
|+850
|Brandin Cooks
|+1500
|Giants Players
|First TD Odds
|Saquon Barkley
|+700
|Darren Waller
|+1100
|Daniel Jones
|+1100
Which Team Will Score the First TD?
|Cowboys to Score First TD
|Giants to Score First TD
|-150
|+110
- The Cowboys played 17 games last season, registering the first TD in 11 of them.
- Of those 11 games in which Dallas scored the first touchdown last season, four TDs came through the air, and seven score came on the ground.
- In terms of total touchdowns, the Cowboys scored 3.2 touchdowns per game last season, which was fourth-most in the league.
- The Giants failed to score the first touchdown of the game last season (out of two games).
- In terms of TDs per game, the Giants averaged 2.4 touchdowns per contest last year (16th in NFL).
Cowboys vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
