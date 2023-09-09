With the college football season heading into Week 2, the slate includes 11 games that feature teams from the MWC. To make sure you catch all of the action, review the column below for info on how to watch.

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UNLV Rebels at Michigan Wolverines 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Portland State Vikings at Wyoming Cowboys 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) Cal Poly Mustangs at San Jose State Spartans 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 NBCS-BA (Live stream on Fubo) UCF Knights at Boise State Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Idaho Vandals at Nevada Wolf Pack 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network UCLA Bruins at San Diego State Aztecs 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at New Mexico Lobos 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network Idaho State Bengals at Utah State Aggies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network Air Force Falcons vs. Sam Houston Bearkats 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Eastern Washington Eagles at Fresno State Bulldogs 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) Albany (NY) Great Danes at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 12:00 AM ET, Sunday, September 10 Spectrum Sports

