Big South Games Today: How to Watch Big South Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 2
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football season continues into Week 2, which includes four games involving schools from the Big South. Hoping to see all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the piece below.
Big South Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Clemson Tigers
|2:15 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Robert Morris Colonials
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Elon Phoenix at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|LIU Post Pioneers at Bryant Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
