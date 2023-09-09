The college football season continues into Week 2, which includes 12 games involving teams from the Big Sky. Wanting to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the piece below.

Big Sky Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Portland State Vikings at Wyoming Cowboys 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) Incarnate Word Cardinals at Northern Colorado Bears 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cal Poly Mustangs at San Jose State Spartans 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 NBCS-BA (Live stream on Fubo) Weber State Wildcats at Northern Iowa Panthers 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Idaho Vandals at Nevada Wolf Pack 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network Montana State Bobcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Idaho State Bengals at Utah State Aggies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network UC Davis Aggies at Oregon State Beavers 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Montana Grizzlies at Utah Tech Trailblazers 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Washington Eagles at Fresno State Bulldogs 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Sacramento State Hornets 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

