UTSA vs. Texas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Texas State Bobcats (1-0) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. An over/under of 65.5 points has been set for the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Texas State matchup in this article.
UTSA vs. Texas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
UTSA vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-12.5)
|65.5
|-450
|+340
|DraftKings
|UTSA (-13)
|66.5
|-485
|+370
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-12.5)
|65.5
|-480
|+360
|PointsBet
|UTSA (-12.5)
|-
|-400
|+310
|Tipico
|UTSA (-12.5)
|-
|-450
|+350
UTSA vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- UTSA has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Texas State has covered once in one games with a spread this season.
- The Bobcats have won their only game this season when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
UTSA 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+400
|Bet $100 to win $400
