The Texas State Bobcats (1-0) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. An over/under of 65.5 points has been set for the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Texas State matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UTSA vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Texas State Betting Trends

UTSA has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas State has covered once in one games with a spread this season.

The Bobcats have won their only game this season when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +400 Bet $100 to win $400

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.