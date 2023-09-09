The UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) and the Texas State Bobcats (1-0) meet at the Alamodome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

UTSA ranks 25th-worst in scoring offense (14.0 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 54th with 17.0 points allowed per game. With 42.0 points per game on offense, Texas State ranks 30th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 95th, allowing 31.0 points per game.

UTSA vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

How to Watch Week 2 Games

UTSA vs. Texas State Key Statistics

UTSA Texas State 417.0 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.0 (58th) 334.0 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 524.0 (109th) 208.0 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.0 (72nd) 209.0 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.0 (32nd) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 209 yards, completing 50% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 45 yards (45.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 103 yards on 16 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Joshua Cephus' team-high 123 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 16 targets) with one touchdown.

Houston Thomas has hauled in one reception totaling 20 yards so far this campaign.

Dan Dishman has a total of 17 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in one pass.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has 298 passing yards, or 298.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.3% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 18.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Ismail Mahdi has rushed six times for 83 yards, with one touchdown.

Calvin Hill has run for 53 yards across 19 carries.

Joey Hobert's 105 receiving yards (105.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has six catches on eight targets with one touchdown.

Kole Wilson has five receptions (on six targets) for a total of 65 yards (65.0 yards per game) this year.

Ashtyn Hawkins' five grabs (on eight targets) have netted him 58 yards (58.0 ypg).

