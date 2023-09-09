The Texas State Bobcats (1-0) are double-digit, 13.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the UTSA Roadrunners (0-1). The point total is set at 67.5 for the game.

UTSA ranks 108th in scoring offense (14 points per game) and 53rd in scoring defense (17 points allowed per game) this season. Texas State has sputtering on defense, ranking 12th-worst with 524 total yards given up per game. It has been better on offense, regstering 441 total yards per contest (47th-ranked).

UTSA vs. Texas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN+

UTSA vs Texas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -13.5 -115 -105 67.5 -110 -110 -500 +360

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA Stats Leaders

In 14 games last year, Frank Harris threw for 4,063 yards (290.2 per game), with 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.6%.

On the ground, Harris scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 602 yards.

In 14 games, Zakhari Franklin had 94 catches for 1,136 yards (81.1 per game) and 15 touchdowns.

On the ground, Brenden Brady scored nine touchdowns a season ago and picked up 699 yards (49.9 per game).

In the passing game, Brady scored zero touchdowns, with 18 receptions for 190 yards.

In the passing game, Joshua Cephus scored six TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 985 yards (70.4 per game).

In 14 games last year, Corey Mayfield Jr. delivered three sacks to go with four TFL, 53 tackles, and three interceptions.

Trey Moore registered 38 tackles, nine TFL, and eight sacks in 14 games.

Jamal Ligon registered one sack to go with three TFL and 64 tackles in 14 games played a season ago.

Clifford Chattman compiled 45 tackles and five interceptions in 14 games.

