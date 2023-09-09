The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) host the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (1-0) at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Oregon has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking best in total offense (729 yards per game) and 13th-best in total defense (200 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Texas Tech is generating 33 points per game (63rd-ranked). It ranks 102nd in the FBS defensively (35 points surrendered per game).

Texas Tech vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Oregon Key Statistics

Texas Tech Oregon 431 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 729 (9th) 320 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 200 (12th) 93 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 348 (5th) 338 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 381 (11th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has been a dual threat for Texas Tech this season. He has 338 passing yards (338 per game) while completing 66% of his passes. He's tossed three touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 36 yards (36 ypg) on 15 carries.

Tahj Brooks has run the ball 11 times for 39 yards, with one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley paces his team with 88 receiving yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Myles Price has put up a 65-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on eight targets.

Jordan Brown's two receptions (on three targets) have netted him 51 yards (51 ypg).

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 287 yards (287 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 85.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season.

Mar'Keise Irving has 119 rushing yards on four carries with two touchdowns. He's also added three catches for 30 yards (30 per game).

Jordan James has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 86 yards (86 per game) with three touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 106 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven catches (out of nine targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has put up a 100-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes on seven targets.

Tez Johnson has been the target of three passes and compiled three catches for 41 yards, an average of 41 yards per contest.

