The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) host the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Texas A&M has the 28th-ranked defense this year (10 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 14th-best with 52 points per game. Miami (FL)'s defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FBS with 3 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 38 points per game, which ranks 42nd.

We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Texas A&M Miami (FL) 411 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493 (39th) 222 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 215 (20th) 134 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 250 (19th) 277 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243 (64th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has recorded 236 yards (236 ypg) on 18-of-23 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 22 rushing yards (22 ypg) on three carries.

Amari Daniels has racked up 51 yards on seven carries.

Le'Veon Moss has been handed the ball six times this year and racked up 26 yards (26 per game) with one touchdown.

Evan Stewart's 115 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has collected eight receptions and two touchdowns.

Noah Thomas has hauled in six receptions totaling 74 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ainias Smith has been the target of three passes and hauled in three grabs for 40 yards, an average of 40 yards per contest.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has recored 201 passing yards, or 201 per game, so far this season. He has completed 77.3% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with one interception.

Henry Parrish Jr. has rushed for 90 yards on nine carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Mark Fletcher has run for 76 yards across nine carries, scoring one touchdown.

Colbie Young paces his team with 79 receiving yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Xavier Restrepo has recorded 68 receiving yards (68 yards per game) on five receptions.

Jacolby George's six grabs (on six targets) have netted him 56 yards (56 ypg).

