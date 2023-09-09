Oddsmakers give the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Miami Hurricanes (1-0). Texas A&M is favored by 4 points. The over/under for the game is set at 51.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best in the FBS by putting up 52 points per game. The Aggies rank 28th on defense (10 points allowed per game). Miami (FL)'s defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FBS with 3 points allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 38 points per game, which ranks 42nd.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -4 -110 -110 51 -110 -110 -185 +150

Looking to place a bet on Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL)? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Texas A&M to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

On the ground, Devon Achane had eight touchdowns and 1,102 yards (91.8 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Achane scored three touchdowns, with 36 receptions for 196 yards.

Muhsin Muhammad III had 38 catches for 610 yards (50.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 12 games.

Haynes King passed for 1,220 yards (101.7 per game), completing 55.6% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games a season ago.

In addition, King rushed for 89 yards and one TD.

Conner Weigman passed for 896 yards (74.7 per game), completing 55.3% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in 12 games.

In 12 games last year, Chris Russell amassed 2.5 sacks to go with five TFL and 43 tackles.

Antonio Johnson had 47 tackles, three TFL, and one sack.

McKinnley Jackson had two sacks to go with seven TFL and 32 tackles in 12 games a season ago.

In 2022, Demani Richardson had one interception in addition to 36 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.