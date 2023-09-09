The Houston Cougars should win their game against the Rice Owls at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Rice vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (-8.5) Under (52.5) Houston 29, Rice 10

Rice Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 27.0% chance to win.

The Owls are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Rice is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season.

The Owls' one games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

Rice games this season have averaged a total of 58.5 points, 6.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cougars' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Cougars have posted one win against the spread this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 52.5 points, 7.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Houston contests.

Owls vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 17.0 14.0 17.0 14.0 -- -- Rice 10.0 37.0 -- -- 10.0 37.0

