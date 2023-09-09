Saturday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (76-64) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (44-97) at 7:05 PM (on September 9). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Rangers will call on Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) against the Athletics and Kyle Muller (1-5).

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 93 times this season and won 54, or 58.1%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 11-4, a 73.3% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Rangers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 765 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule