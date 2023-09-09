Rangers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 9
Saturday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (76-64) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (44-97) at 7:05 PM (on September 9). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Rangers will call on Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) against the Athletics and Kyle Muller (1-5).
Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 93 times this season and won 54, or 58.1%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 11-4, a 73.3% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Rangers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 765 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 3
|Twins
|W 6-5
|Jon Gray vs Kenta Maeda
|September 4
|Astros
|L 13-6
|Andrew Heaney vs J.P. France
|September 5
|Astros
|L 14-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|September 6
|Astros
|L 12-3
|Max Scherzer vs Justin Verlander
|September 8
|Athletics
|L 6-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Paul Blackburn
|September 9
|Athletics
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kyle Muller
|September 10
|Athletics
|-
|Jon Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 11
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Chris Bassitt
|September 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kevin Gausman
