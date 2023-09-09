Mitch Garver vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Mitch Garver (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Newcomb. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .282 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
- Garver has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this year (44 of 67), with at least two hits 16 times (23.9%).
- He has homered in 20.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.3% of his games this year, Garver has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|28
|.285
|AVG
|.278
|.372
|OBP
|.381
|.538
|SLG
|.536
|15
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|19
|42/18
|K/BB
|24/15
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Newcomb will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old left-hander has appeared in relief five times this season.
- In his five games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .080 against him. He has a 1.13 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
