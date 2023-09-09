Kansas State vs. Troy Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 9, when the Kansas State Wildcats and Troy Trojans go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Wildcats. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Kansas State vs. Troy Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Troy (+17)
|Under (51.5)
|Kansas State 32, Troy 17
Week 2 Predictions
Kansas State Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this contest.
- The Wildcats haven't lost a game against the spread this year.
- In games they have played as 17-point favorites or more, Kansas State has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- The point total average for Kansas State games this season is 55.5, four points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Wildcats vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Kansas State
|45
|0
|45
|0
|--
|--
|Troy
|48
|30
|48
|30
|--
|--
