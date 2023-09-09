The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9 will feature Jennifer Kupcho as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on offer.

Jennifer Kupcho Insights

Kupcho has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score twice in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Kupcho has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Kupcho has finished in the top 20 in two of her past five tournaments.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Kupcho has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 27 -5 273 0 17 1 2 $687,345

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Kupcho last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 494 yards longer than the 6,515-yard par 72 at this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

Kenwood Country Club is 6,515 yards, 54 yards shorter than the average course Kupcho has played in the past year (6,569).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Kupcho's Last Time Out

Kupcho finished in the 24th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par.

Her 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 73rd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Kupcho was better than 77% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Kupcho shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Kupcho recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.1).

Kupcho's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.5.

In that most recent outing, Kupcho's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Kupcho finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Kupcho fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

