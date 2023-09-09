Incarnate Word vs. Northern Colorado Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Incarnate Word Cardinals and Northern Colorado Bears square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Cardinals. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Incarnate Word vs. Northern Colorado Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Incarnate Word (-32.9)
|67.4
|Incarnate Word 50, Northern Colorado 17
Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)
- The Cardinals have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- No Cardinals one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.
Cardinals vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Northern Colorado
|11.0
|31.0
|--
|--
|11.0
|31.0
|Incarnate Word
|14.0
|28.0
|--
|--
|14.0
|28.0
