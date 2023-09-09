The Houston Cougars (1-0) and Rice Owls (0-1) will clash at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Houston vs. Rice?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Houston, Texas

Venue: Rice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Houston 29, Rice 10

Houston is playing as the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

The Cougars have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Rice lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Owls have played as an underdog of +225 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Cougars have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (-7)



Houston is unbeaten against the spread this season.

Thus far in 2023, Rice is undefeated against the spread.

This year, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (52.5)



Under (52.5) Houston averages 17 points per game against Rice's 10, totaling 25.5 points under the game's point total of 52.5.

Splits Tables

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 59.5 Implied Total AVG 31 31 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 47 47 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

