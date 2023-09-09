The No. 14 Utah Utes (1-0) face the Baylor Bears (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Utes are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Baylor vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Utah Betting Trends

Baylor has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Utah has covered in its only game with a spread this season.

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.