As we head into Friday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each contest. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Pirates (Mitch Keller) against the Braves (Bryce Elder).

Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for September 8.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (14-7) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will look to Jameson Taillon (7-9) when the clubs meet on Friday.

ARI: Gallen CHC: Taillon 29 (178.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (127.1 IP) 3.48 ERA 5.73 9.4 K/9 8.0

For a full breakdown of the Gallen vs Taillon matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Cubs

ARI Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Cubs

Mariners at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (10-9) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (5-7) when the clubs face off on Friday.

SEA: Kirby TB: Bradley 26 (159.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (79.2 IP) 3.39 ERA 5.31 8.2 K/9 12.0

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rays

SEA Odds to Win: -115

-115 TB Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Mariners at Rays

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Drew Rom (0-2) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott (8-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

STL: Rom CIN: Abbott 3 (13.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (95 IP) 7.24 ERA 3.22 7.2 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -130

-130 STL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cardinals at Reds

White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (6-7) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Reese Olson (3-6) for the game between the teams Friday.

CHW: Clevinger DET: Olson 19 (101.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (79.1 IP) 3.90 ERA 4.65 7.7 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -125

-125 CHW Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream White Sox at Tigers

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Marlins at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-4) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Cristopher Sanchez (2-3) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

MIA: Pérez PHI: Sanchez 16 (78.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (75 IP) 2.86 ERA 3.48 10.9 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -145

-145 MIA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Marlins at Phillies

Dodgers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the bump as they face the Nationals, who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (7-10) when the teams play on Friday.

LAD: Sheehan WSH: Gore 9 (42.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (132.1 IP) 5.31 ERA 4.28 7.7 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Nationals

LAD Odds to Win: -165

-165 WSH Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Dodgers at Nationals

Brewers at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-5) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will look to Luis Severino (4-8) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

MIL: Rea NYY: Severino 21 (104.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (85.1 IP) 5.07 ERA 6.75 7.8 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -125

-125 MIL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Brewers at Yankees

Royals at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Collin Snider (0-0) to the bump as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (9-5) for the game between the teams on Friday.

KC: Snider TOR: Kikuchi 10 (10.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (143.2 IP) 4.22 ERA 3.63 4.2 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Royals at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -250

-250 KC Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Royals at Blue Jays

Orioles at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (10-6) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with Tanner Houck (4-8) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

BAL: Bradish BOS: Houck 25 (139.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (81.2 IP) 3.03 ERA 5.07 8.8 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Red Sox

BAL Odds to Win: -125

-125 BOS Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Orioles at Red Sox

Pirates at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (11-8) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Elder (11-4) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

PIT: Keller ATL: Elder 28 (169.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (155.1 IP) 3.93 ERA 3.42 9.9 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -210

-210 PIT Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Pirates at Braves

Athletics at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Jordan Montgomery (8-10) when the clubs play on Friday.

OAK: Blackburn TEX: Montgomery 17 (89.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (156 IP) 4.01 ERA 3.46 9.0 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Athletics at Rangers

Mets at Twins Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (10-7) to the bump as they play the Twins, who will hand the ball to Dallas Keuchel (1-1) when the clubs face off Friday.

NYM: Senga MIN: Keuchel 25 (143.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (21.1 IP) 3.08 ERA 5.06 11.1 K/9 3.4

Vegas Odds for Mets at Twins

NYM Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Twins

Padres at Astros Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (12-9) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (10-10) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

SD: Snell HOU: Brown 28 (155 IP) Games/IP 26 (137 IP) 2.55 ERA 4.60 11.7 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -130

-130 SD Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Padres at Astros

Guardians at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (6-7) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will give the start to Griffin Canning (7-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

CLE: Allen LAA: Canning 21 (112.1 IP) Games/IP 20 (104.2 IP) 3.77 ERA 4.30 8.6 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Angels

CLE Odds to Win: -135

-135 LAA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Guardians at Angels

Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (2-1) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will give the start to Kyle Harrison (1-1) when the clubs play on Friday.

COL: Blach SF: Harrison 15 (54 IP) Games/IP 3 (15.1 IP) 4.33 ERA 4.70 4.7 K/9 12.3

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -200

-200 COL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rockies at Giants

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.