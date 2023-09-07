Is Sean McKeon a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Dallas Cowboys TE's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Sean McKeon Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.10 4.17 - Overall Rank 524 646 926 Position Rank 99 119 132

Sean McKeon 2022 Stats

On three targets, McKeon collected 11 receiving yards on two catches last year, averaging 0.6 yards per game.

In his best game last year, McKeon picked up 1.0 fantasy points -- via one reception, 10 yards. That was in Week 6 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

In what was his worst game of the year, McKeon finished with 0.1 fantasy points -- one reception, one yard, on two targets. That was in Week 10 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Sean McKeon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Eagles 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 10 @Packers 0.1 2 1 1 0

