After amassing 15.2 fantasy points last season (90th among RBs), Ronald Jones II has an ADP of 418th overall (80th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Ronald Jones II Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 15.20 64.36 - Overall Rank 374 226 418 Position Rank 84 57 80

Ronald Jones II 2022 Stats

Jones ran for 4.1 yards per game last year. He also scored one TD.

In Week 18 last year against the Las Vegas Raiders, Jones put up a season-high of 10.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: 10 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD.

Ronald Jones II 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 12 Rams 3.4 4 12 0 0 Week 15 @Texans 0.6 1 6 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 0.4 1 4 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 0.3 1 3 0 0 Week 18 @Raiders 10.5 10 45 1 0 Championship Game Bengals 0.0 1 0 0 0

