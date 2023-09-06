On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .235 with 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks.

In 57.3% of his 96 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (8.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 26.0% of his games this season, Grossman has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38 of 96 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 44 .239 AVG .231 .317 OBP .330 .387 SLG .391 15 XBH 16 4 HR 4 24 RBI 17 46/20 K/BB 41/22 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings