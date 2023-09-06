Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Houston Astros matchup at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Scherzer Stats

Max Scherzer (12-5) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 26th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

The 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.55), 10th in WHIP (1.102), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Sep. 1 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 at Twins Aug. 26 7.0 4 2 2 10 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 3.2 3 3 3 4 4 vs. Angels Aug. 14 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Athletics Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI (156 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashing .272/.346/.449 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has collected 130 hits with 35 doubles, 28 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .340/.403/.652 slash line on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 4 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 70 walks and 99 RBI (144 total hits). He has swiped 26 bases.

He has a .290/.374/.509 slash line so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 5 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 146 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 92 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .271/.370/.449 slash line on the season.

Bregman has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 5 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 4 4-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

