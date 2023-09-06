Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Astros on September 6, 2023
Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Houston Astros matchup at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Scherzer Stats
- Max Scherzer (12-5) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 26th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
- The 39-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.55), 10th in WHIP (1.102), and seventh in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 20
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
|at Athletics
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI (156 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He's slashing .272/.346/.449 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has collected 130 hits with 35 doubles, 28 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .340/.403/.652 slash line on the year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 2
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 70 walks and 99 RBI (144 total hits). He has swiped 26 bases.
- He has a .290/.374/.509 slash line so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 146 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 92 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .271/.370/.449 slash line on the season.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 4
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
