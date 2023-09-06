Houston Astros (79-61) will match up with the Texas Rangers (76-62) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, September 6 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Kyle Tucker will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The Rangers are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (+115). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.55 ERA) vs Justin Verlander - HOU (10-7, 3.34 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 91 games this season and won 54 (59.3%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 41-27 (winning 60.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Texas has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 4-4 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win six times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+115) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+130)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West +425 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.