Marcus Semien -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on September 6 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 65th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Semien has picked up a hit in 102 of 138 games this season, with multiple hits 45 times.

He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has an RBI in 56 of 138 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 77 of 138 games this year, and more than once 17 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 67 .274 AVG .270 .348 OBP .344 .469 SLG .428 32 XBH 25 11 HR 9 41 RBI 41 38/33 K/BB 53/30 8 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings