Mitch Garver vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mitch Garver -- with a slugging percentage of .879 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on September 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .286 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Garver has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 21.9% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Garver has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this season (25 of 64), with more than one RBI eight times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.292
|AVG
|.278
|.375
|OBP
|.381
|.567
|SLG
|.536
|15
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|19
|38/16
|K/BB
|24/15
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (174 total, 1.3 per game).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 164 strikeouts through 167 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.38), 10th in WHIP (1.097), and 26th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
