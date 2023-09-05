The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .246 with 26 doubles, 34 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 22nd in slugging.

In 84 of 133 games this year (63.2%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

Looking at the 133 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 30 of them (22.6%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.9% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (19.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 66 times this season (49.6%), including 25 games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 65 .277 AVG .216 .360 OBP .290 .606 SLG .394 36 XBH 24 23 HR 11 59 RBI 41 72/29 K/BB 87/27 3 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings