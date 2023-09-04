The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will play on Monday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET, with Corey Seager and Alex Bregman among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh-best in MLB action with 190 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in baseball, slugging .455.

The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .267 batting average.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.5 runs per game (752 total).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Texas has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney (9-6) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.16 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.

The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Heaney has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Heaney has 18 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 26 appearances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets L 6-5 Away Dane Dunning Denyi Reyes 9/1/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins L 9-7 Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins W 6-5 Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Kyle Muller 9/10/2023 Athletics - Home - Ken Waldichuk

