Ezequiel Duran vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ezequiel Duran (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .277 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 68 of 111 games this season (61.3%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (27.0%).
- In 12.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has driven in a run in 30 games this season (27.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 111 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|52
|.299
|AVG
|.256
|.352
|OBP
|.303
|.527
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|18
|58/15
|K/BB
|55/7
|1
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.
