How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 3
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sivasspor versus Besiktas is one of many compelling options on Sunday's Super Lig slate.
How to watch all the action in the Super Lig on Sunday is included here.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Besiktas vs Sivasspor
Sivasspor (1-2-0) makes the trip to play Besiktas (1-1-0) at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Besiktas (-250)
- Underdog: Sivasspor (+650)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Samsunspor vs Istanbulspor AS
Istanbulspor AS (0-2-0) makes the trip to face Samsunspor (0-1-2) at Samsun 19 Mayis in Samsun.
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- Favorite: Samsunspor (-110)
- Underdog: Istanbulspor AS (+285)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs Adana Demirspor
Adana Demirspor (1-1-0) is on the road to face Hatayspor Antakya (1-2-0) at Yeni Hatay Stadium.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Favorite: Adana Demirspor (+115)
- Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+220)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Fenerbahce Istanbul
Fenerbahce Istanbul (2-0-0) journeys to take on MKE Ankaragucu (0-2-1) at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (-150)
- Underdog: MKE Ankaragucu (+390)
- Draw: (+300)
- Bet on this match at DraftKings!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.