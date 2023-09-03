The Indiana Fever and Arike Ogunbowale will clash when the Fever (11-25) face the Dallas Wings (20-16) at College Park Center on Sunday, September 3 at 4:00 PM ET.

Dallas beat Indiana 110-100 on the road in its last outing. Satou Sabally (40 PTS, 7 REB, 68.4 FG%, 7-10 from 3PT) and Ogunbowale (25 PTS, 2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) paced the Wings, while Aliyah Boston (27 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 64.7 FG%) and Kelsey Mitchell (25 PTS, 5 AST, 47.1 FG%, 4-10 from 3PT) led the Fever.

Wings vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-550 to win)

Wings (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+400 to win)

Fever (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-9.5)

Wings (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK

Wings Season Stats

The Wings have been lifted by their offense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by tallying 87.1 points per game. They rank ninth in the league in points allowed (84.4 per contest).

Dallas is thriving in terms of rebounding, as it ranks best in the league in boards (38.6 per game) and best in boards allowed (32.1 per contest).

The Wings rank fifth in the WNBA with 19.9 dimes per contest.

Dallas is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 32.1% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 6.8 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

Dallas has struggled against three-pointers this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (8.1) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (35.7%).

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings' offense has been much better in home games (87.2 PPG) compared to away games (87.1 PPG). Meanwhile, their defense has been worse at home (85.4 PPG allowed) when compared to away games (83.5 PPG allowed).

At home, Dallas averages 38.9 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 30.8, while on the road it averages 38.4 per game and allows 33.3.

On average, the Wings have more assists at home than on the road (20.8 at home, 19.1 on the road). So far in 2023, Dallas has committed more turnovers at home than on the road (14 turnovers per game at home versus 12.2 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.1 per game at home versus 13.9 on the road).

The Wings hit 1.4 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (7.5).They also shoot a worse percentage at home (29.6% in home games compared to 34.1% on the road).

This year, Dallas averages 8.6 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 7.5 on the road (allowing 36.3% shooting from distance in home games compared to 35.1% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have been favored on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've finished 16-9 in those games.

The Wings have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Against the spread, Dallas is 18-17-0 this year.

Dallas doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wings an 84.6% chance to win.

