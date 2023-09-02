The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) play the Houston Cougars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The line predicts a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 2 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends

UTSA went 7-7-0 ATS last season.

The Roadrunners were 5-6 ATS last season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Houston went 5-8-0 ATS last season.

The Cougars were an underdog by 2 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

UTSA To Win the AAC +400 Bet $100 to win $400 Houston To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

