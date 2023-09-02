The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) face the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Laramie, Wyoming
  • Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline
BetMGM Texas Tech (-14) 50.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas Tech (-14) 50.5 -600 +440 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Texas Tech (-14) 50.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +425 -588 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Texas Tech (-14) - -600 +450 Bet on this game with Tipico

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing six times.
  • The Red Raiders were favored by 14 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
  • Wyoming won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
  • The Cowboys had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 14-point underdogs last year.

Texas Tech & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Big 12 +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100
Wyoming
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MWC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.