The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) face the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Texas Tech won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Red Raiders were favored by 14 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Wyoming won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Cowboys had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 14-point underdogs last year.

Texas Tech & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100 Wyoming To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

